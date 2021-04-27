Viewpoint star Catherine Tyldesley reveals why she won't be in season two Have you been enjoying the drama?

Viewpoint gripped viewers after airing on BBC for the first time on Sunday night, and Catherine Tyldesley, who plays Kate Tuckman in the show, has already opened up about season two!

Chatting to Digital Spy, the star revealed that she doesn't think she will be involved in a potential follow-up series, saying: "I don't think we would get a chance really, I'm guessing that with a season two it would be a completely different story.

"Noel Clarke would be still playing Martin but all the other characters I'm not convinced would be there. I think it would be a different murder story or a different crime to solve. I hope it does get a season two because it really deserves it... [Martin's] a likeable character, so I think that is what people are going to want from season two – everyone's just going to love Noel's character and hopefully be hooked with the writing and crave more of it."

Have you tried the series yet? The official synopsis reads: "A local primary teacher, Gemma Hillman, suddenly vanishes and the police are brought in to investigate further using covert surveillance to track down what really happened and who is involved.

"Detective Martin Young decides to take lead of the surveillance and sets up in a nearby home of another local resident, Zoe Sterling, due to its view of the missing teacher's flat – but he soon discovers that his own past experiences and burdens entwine his thoughts on the case which threatens the operation."

