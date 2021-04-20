The Syndicate: take a look back at Emily Head's TV career From The Inbetweeners to a new series of the BBC drama...

The Syndicate returned for a brand new series last month and fans are loving seeing the brand new stars appearing in the show. The impressive cast boasts names such as Neil Morrissey, Taj Atwal, Kym Marsh and Joe Sugg.

Another actor taking part is Emily Head, who plays the role of Colette Andrews. Viewers will recognise the actress from her previous role in E4's huge sitcom The Inbetweeners. Intrigued to know more about the star? Here's a low-down on her TV journey so far...

Emily Head: early TV career

Emily's breakout role came in the form of Carli D'Amato, the long-running crush of Simon in E4's outrageous comedy, The Inbetweeners. As well as appearing in the show's entire three-series run, she also reprised her role in the spin-off movie in 2011. Her other early TV credits include, Doc Martin, The Invisibles and Doctors.

But it's not just The Inbetweeners that Emily is known for - in her early career she appeared in Coronation Street and landed many roles in well-known theatre productions. Fun fact: Emily's father is fellow actor and star of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Anthony Head!

Emily Head as Rebecca White in Emmerdale

Emily Head: later TV career

In the actress' later career, she landed an extended role in Emmerdale. She joined the soap in 2016 taking on the part of Rebecca White, however, she later left the ITV show in 2018.

After Emmerdale, Emily went on to land a role in the new series of BBC's The Syndicate. Her sister, Daisy, is also an actress and appeared in series three as Amy Stevenson.

The actress in series four of The Syndicate

Emily Head: The Syndicate

Emily plays the role of Colette Andrews in the BBC drama. Colette is the resident dog groomer at the Woodvale Kennels and Emily described her character in a recent appearance on Lorraine: "She's part of the syndicate, and obviously things are very exciting and then become very annoying."

