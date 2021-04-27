Viewers spot blunder in episode one of ITV's Viewpoint The show received mixed reviews from audiences

Brand new drama Viewpoint aired on ITV on Monday evening with a brilliant cast and intriguing plot, but it seems that while many enjoyed the show, others spotted a blunder, branding it "far-fetched" in the process.

The five-part series, which airs over consecutive evenings this week, tells the story of a detective investigating the disappearance of a local teacher and who sets up a surveillance operation in a nearby home. However, a number of viewers found aspects of the show "unrealistic".

Noel Clarke fronts the new drama

Taking to social media to give their verdict, one viewer said: "Tuned in for Viewpoint and story looks good but it's so far-fetched in the fact that the surveillance team just rock up at the house, start the op with the people still in the flat and copper just chatting with the woman #Viewpoint."

Another agreed with this argument, tweeting: "In all these surveillance type shows I find it hilarious how people apparently don't own curtains... I close mine as soon as it gets dark, sometimes sooner #Viewpoint."

A third wrote: "Already I'm wondering why I always get sucked into these ITV dramas when they turn out unrealistic and far-fetched. #Viewpoint."

Viewers were divided over the first episode

However, others were quick to heap praise on the new show for its cast and story. One fan tweeted: "Only ten mins into #Viewpoint and love it already, gripping. So good to see @NoelClarke and @Cath_Tyldesley back on screen too."

Another said: "Ooh, so glad I don't have to wait long for next episode. Will be deffo tuning in tomorrow for some more."

Viewpoint follows detective Martin Young (Noel Clarke) as he decides to take the lead in a case involving the disappearance of local primary school teacher, Gemma.

Martin sets up his surveillance operation in a nearby home of another local resident, Zoe Sterling, due to its panoramic view of the Gemma's flat – but he soon discovers that his own past experiences and burdens affect his thoughts on the case, threatening the operation.

