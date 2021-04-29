The Queen's Gambit star gives exciting update on season two Would you like to see more episodes of the hit chess drama?

The Queen's Gambit was a huge hit when it landed on Netflix in 2020, but since the show was intended to be a limited series, it seemed unlikely that we would be seeing it return for season two.

However, Anya Taylor-Joy, who played Beth Harmon in the drama, has recently opened up about a potential second instalment, telling Elle: "It would be silly of me to go, 'There's never going to be a second series.' And then I'm 40, and [co-creator Scott Frank]'s like, 'Yo, how do you feel about this? You want to go back?'"

Speaking about what she'd like to see happen in season two, she continued: "I'd like Beth to pick up Benny and spend some time with him in Russia, just the two of them being snobby intellectuals together. And I hope she has a Bowie phase."

Speaking about season two, she previously told Deadline: "It is obviously incredibly flattering that people want to spend more time with characters that we care so much about and that we poured so much love into, but we did intend it to be a limited series, so we were all quite surprised when people started asking for season two."

Anya plays Beth Harmon

The drama follows Beth, an orphan and chess prodigy who becomes determined to be the greatest chess player in the world while struggling with addiction after being hooked onto medication while living in an orphanage. The series has won a number of accolades, including the Golden Globe award for Best Limited Series or Television Film and Best Actress for Anya.

