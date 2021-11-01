Netflix's new thriller Hypnotic leaves fans seriously divided - but is it worth the watch? The new movie stars Kate Siegel and Jason O'Mara

Netflix is often praised for its gripping original films, and brand new thriller Hypnotic has certainly got fans talking. It seems the movie, which stars Kate Siegel and Jason O'Mara, is proving popular as it's currently one of the top ten trending films!

MORE: 6 new TV show to watch this week: our top recommendations

It seems fans have been divided in their verdict on Hypnotic and have been expressing their thoughts on social media. So, is it worth the watch? Before you settle down with your bowl of popcorn, here's all you need to know about the film's plot, cast and what fans had to say…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Official trailer for Hypnotic on Netflix

What is Hypnotic about?

The movie tells the story of a woman seeking help in her career and personal life, so turns to a psychiatrist for help, only to find herself in troubled waters. The synopsis for Hypnotic reads: "Feeling stuck both personally and professionally, Jenn, a young woman reeling from a series of traumatic events, enlists a renowned hypnotherapist, Dr. Meade, to help on her road to recovery.

"After a handful of intense sessions, terrifying events, and mysterious blackouts, Jenn soon finds herself caught in a dangerous mind game. With the help of Detective Wade Rollins, Jen looks to put the pieces together before it's too late and there are deadly consequences." Sounds intriguing, right?

MORE: Nicola Coughlan delights fans with major update on Bridgerton season two

MORE: Inside Job: will there be a season two of Netflix show?

Jason O'Mara plays Dr. Collin Meade

Who stars in Hypnotic?

Playing the lead role of Jenn in Hypnotic is Kate Siegel. The actress, who is dubbed as a "scream queen" is perhaps best-known for her roles in Midnight Mass, Hush and The Haunting of Hill House. She's also set to appear in the upcoming TV adaptation of The Time Traveller's Wife, alongside Theo James and Rose Leslies.

Meanwhile, playing therapist, Dr. Collin Meade is Jason O'Mara. Jason is also known for his stints in TV shows including Departure, Blood of Zeus and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Also starring in the cast is Dulé Hill as Detective Rollins and Lucie Guest as Gina Kelman.

MORE: Maid star Margaret Qualley reveals close bond with on-screen daughter in adorable new video

Fans have been divided by the film's plot

What have fans made of Hypnotic?

Fans have been seriously divided by the new movie, with some branding it "amazing" while others were left feeling unimpressed. One person said on Twitter: "Who wrote this? Why wouldn't Gina hang up as soon as she heard the therapist's voice?! #Hypnotic #Netflix." Another wrote: "This movie was so dumb that I couldn't even finish it #Hypnotic #Netflix."

However, others were loving the twists and turns in the plot. One fan tweeted: "#Hypnotic on #Netflix should be #1 cause it's sooooo good!!", as another said: "#Hypnotic was sooo good! Dude was super crazy! The mind is powerful and nothing to play with. Gots to be [more] careful. #Netflix."

A third also wrote: "Wow! Just wow! #Hypnotic was one hell of an amazing movie! @k8siegel was stellar and the cast was phenomenal! 10/10 for one of the best psychological thrillers I've seen in a very long time! #Netflix."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.