6 new TV show to watch this week: our top recommendations

I don't know about any of you, but I've needed some light-hearted, comforting television over the last couple of weeks. Maybe it's because we've officially entered autumn and the weather is bleak enough without sticking a snowy Icelandic noir on telly, or maybe I've just needed a little pick-me-up. Either way, here are my top choices of new shows this week that are guaranteed to make you smile…

The Outlaws - BBC

I put this one on because I've loved everything Stephen Merchant has ever written (The Office, Fighting with My Family, and so on), despite being a little indifferent about the premise. However, it turns out that The Outlaws is one of those shows where you instantly connect with the characters, who are all loveable in their own peculiar ways, and become completely invested in the plot. Christopher Walken being a part of the ragtag bunch is just the cherry on the cake.

Inside Job - Netflix

I'm not usually one for animations, but Inside Job has been so popular since landing on Netflix, with a second series already in the works, that I couldn't resist popping on the first 30-minute episode. Based in Cognito Inc, the series follows a woman working at a shadow government, where every conspiracy theory you've ever heard of is true. It's a cool premise with funny gags, what more can you ask for?

Alma's Not Normal - BBC

The pilot for Alma's Not Normal won its creator, Sophie Willan, a BAFTA, and a full series order, and it is a charming comedy that it feels like people are sleeping on. The story follows Alma, who is funny, upbeat and unfailingly positive despite having a very difficult upbringing, as she navigates life, love and family.

Doctor Who: Flux - BBC

I used to love Doctor Who so much. As in, watching every episode five times, trawling Reddit for theories, crying at regenerations love. However, I think that over recent years I've become a little disheartened by the show's mediocre storylines, despite the leads doing their very best.

But! If you once loved Doctor Who and have since given up on it, I recommend watching the new episode. It has elements of everything that once made Doctor Who great, and I'm genuinely excited to see where it goes next.

My Mad Fat Diary - Channel 4/Netflix

Okay, so this one isn't technically new, but it has just landed on Netflix for all your binge-watching pleasure. The story follows Rae, a teenage girl who hates the way she looks, as she returns from a mental health facility and tries to fit in with a new crowd at school. Not only is this charming, but it also contains one of the greatest television romances of all-time. If you haven't watch, you must. If you have, let's agree it's time to watch it again!

