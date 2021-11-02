11 amazing shows coming to Netflix in November

Need some ideas of what to watch on Netflix in November? There are some awesome new documentaries, dramas and films on their way very soon - see our top picks here...

MORE: 6 new TV shows to watch this week: our top recommendations

An Unlikely Murder – 5 November

Love a true-crime show? Netflix has you covered. The show is a fictional interpretation of how Stig Engström, the graphic designer who was named as the probable murderer of Sweden's prime minister Olof Palme, managed to elude justice right up to his death through a combination of audacity, luck and a perplexed police force. We think everyone will be talking about this one

Narcos: Mexico season three – 5 November

The official synopsis for this popular drama reads: "Set in the 90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, season three examines the war that breaks out after Felix’s arrest. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty - and every arrest, murder and take-done only pushes real victory further away."

MORE: 28 cancelled Netflix shows that need to be brought back

Love Hard – 5 November

A catfishing romance? Sign. Us. Up. The story follows a girl from the West Coast who falls for a guy on the East Coast who travels to visit him for Christmas, only to discover that she has been catfished. Will she manage to reel in love for the holidays anyway?

Gentefied – 10 November 2, 2021

Ready for season two? The synopsis reads: "In this badass bilingual series about family, community, brown love, and the displacement that disrupts it all, three Mexican-American cousins struggle to chase the American Dream, even while that same dream threatens the things they hold most dear: their neighborhood, their immigrant grandfather, and the family taco shop."

Passing – 10 November

Adapted from the 1929 novel and starring Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson, the synopsis reads: "Passing tells the story of two Black women, Irene Redfield and Clare Kendry), who can 'pass' as white but choose to live on opposite sides of the colour line during the height of the Harlem Renaissance in late 1920s New York.

Loading the player...

WATCH: How good does this one look?!

"After a chance encounter reunites the former childhood friends one summer afternoon, Irene reluctantly allows Clare into her home... As their lives become more deeply intertwined, Irene finds her once-steady existence upended by Clare, and Passing becomes a riveting examination of obsession, repression and the lies people tell themselves and others to protect their carefully constructed realities."

Red Notice – 12 November

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, the story follows FBI profiler Dwayne who takes a Red Notice to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted, and finds himself in a daring heist where he’s forced to partner with the world’s greatest art thief Nolan Booth in order to catch the world’s most wanted art thief, The Bishop. Love a game of cat and mouse? This one's for you!

MORE: 49 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix this week

Tiger King 2 – 17 November

Ready for round two of the craziest documentary of 2020? With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners. Oh blimey.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star – 18 November

Vanessa Hudgens stars as a triple threat, literally, for the third round of The Princess Switch! The synopsis reads: "When a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy enlist the help of Margaret’s audacious look-alike cousin Fiona who teams with a dashing, mysterious man from her past to retrieve it... rekindling the sparks of a tantalizing Christmas romance and resulting in a very unexpected switch."

Hellbound - 19 November

Fancy a supernatural drama? The story follows otherworldly beings who appear out of nowhere to issue a decree and condemn individuals to hell, causing mayhem and enabling the religious group The New Truth to grow in influence.

Tick Tock… Boom – 19 November

Starring Andrew Garfield, the story follows Rent creator Jonathan Larson, a young theatre composer hoping to become the next great American musical. Days before he’s due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan, from his friend Michael, who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. We're pretty sure this is going to be something special.

MORE: Will there be a season two of Squid Game? Here's what we know

Bruised – 24 November

Starring Halle Berry, Jackie Justice is a mixed martial arts fighter who is persuaded to take part in a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend Desi. A fight league promoter promises to get her back to the top of her game, but the road to redemption becomes unexpectedly personal when Manny — the son she gave up as an infant — shows up at her doorstep.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.