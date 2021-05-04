Outlander star Sam Heughan makes desperate plea to fans The actor and co-star Graham McTavish have asked fans to be respectful of Scotland's history

TV star Sam Heughan has urged Outlander fans to "treat historic sites with the respect they are due" following reports that stones and other items have been taken as mementoes from Scottish heritage sites featured in the series.

MORE: Outlander season six: everything we know so far

The Jamie Fraser actor and fellow Scot Graham McTavish were discussing the effect that Outlander has had on Scottish tourism over the last few years in an interview with The Sunday Times.

They said that they hope the new non-fiction book they co-authored, Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other, will help fans realise the historic significance of the sites.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See Outlander stars behind-the-scenes for season six

"Hopefully, reading our book or other books, people will understand the history of what happened and treat historic sites with the respect they are due," Sam said.

MORE: Outlander's Caitriona Balfe wishes Sam Heughan happy birthday in most adorable way

MORE: 9 shows to watch if you like Outlander

Graham, who played Dougal MacKenzie in seasons one and two of the time travel drama, added: "I certainly don't agree with people taking souvenirs.

Sam spoke about the impact the series has had on Scottish tourism

"These places are to be shared by everybody and if you start dismantling them for your own selfish gain then that's not helping anybody at all."

A number of beauty spots in Scotland, such as Culloden near Inverness and Doune Castle in Stirling, have seen increased popularity as a result of being used as filming locations for the hugely popular drama.

The series is filmed in a number of Scottish locations

MORE: Sam Heughan reveals he's after a 'real acting challenge' after Outlander

The actors' comments come ahead of the UK release of their travel show, Men in Kilts. The eight-part series will premiere on streaming site Starz Play on Sunday 9 May.

The programme first aired in the US in 2020 and sees the pair journey across their homeland, learning all about its "rich, complex heritage, meeting various local artisans and experts, and experiencing genuine moments of awe and fascination".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.