Outlander season six: everything we know so far

It feels like it has been forever since Outlander was last on our screens - and we can't wait to check in with the Fraser family! So how much longer will we have to wait for season six? Here's everything we know so far...

When will Outlander season six be released?

Sam Heughan confirmed that they were finally filming the new season in February 2021, so we will have a while to wait it seems! Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "We're BACK!! @Outlander_STARZ Season six shooting! Feel very fortunate to be working right now, production are ensuring everyone is safe and protected. Now just need to deal with the snow...."

The show was originally meant to be filmed in 2020, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking on This Morning back in June, Sam said: "We were supposed to be shooting right now and obviously things are still slightly up in the air, but I think you know, I'm hopeful that we're gonna be back before we know it. They're putting plans in place."

We can't wait to be reunited with Claire and Jamie!

What will Outlander season six be about?

The show typically covers one novel at a time, with season five covering events from the fifth and sixth books, The Fiery Cross and A Breath of Snow and Ashes. As such, it is expected that season six could delve into the events of book seven, An Echo in the Bone - but don't worry! There are soon to be nine books in the series so we're not running out of material any time soon.

Season six will likely look at the aftermath from the dramatic season five finale, which saw Claire rescued by Jamie and her family after being kidnapped and assaulted. Meanwhile, Roger and Brianna find themselves still stuck in the past with their son Jemmy, despite trying to return to the present day.

The series will likely cover books six and seven

Is there a trailer for Outlander season six?

Show bosses have yet to release a trailer for the upcoming series, but watch this space!

