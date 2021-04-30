Outlander's Caitriona Balfe wishes Sam Heughan happy birthday in most adorable way The Scottish actor turned 40!

Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe wished her onscreen husband, Sam Heughan, a very happy birthday on Friday with a sweet Instagram message you’ll want to see.

The star - who has an amazing friendship with the Scottish actor - took to social media to send her best wishes to him on his 40th birthday.

MORE: Who is Outlander's Sam Heughan dating: Everything he's said about love

Caitriona posted a slow-motion clip of Sam goofing around on the set of their show, and pulling some sensational faces.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Outlander: Behind the season of season six

She captioned it: "Happy birthday to this ridiculous human.... I think this video sums it up pretty well..!!! Ha. May this year bring you all the great things you deserve."

Her fans loved the tribute and wrote: "You guys are amazing," and, "love you both," with many more wishing Sam a happy birthday too.

MORE: Outlander's Sam Heughan gives rare peek inside Scottish home

READ: Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe's unique real-life relationship is so sweet

The pair are currently filming the sixth season of their hit show in Scotland, although Sam has also been reminiscing about sun-soaked vacations of the past with throwback photos on Instagram.

Caitriona wished Sam a happy birthday with a fun video and sweet message

Caitriona and Sam are delighted to be back working together. They play happily married couple, Jamie and Claire Frasier, in the show and they miss each other when they're apart.

Sam opened up about their special relationship to Popsugar and said: "Caitriona and I get on very well, and I'm very lucky. She's extremely talented and an extremely nice person, and we have a lot of fun.

MORE: Sam Heughan makes exciting announcement

READ: Sam Heughan reveals he's after a 'real acting' challenge after Outlander

Sam and Caitriona are back filming together and they couldn't be happier

"Actually, having scenes away from her, and time apart from her, is kind of like losing someone in your family. A loved one. It's very strange, and I don't enjoy it. Whenever we're together it feels right, and I look forward to the days when we get to work together again."

While Caitriona is married, Sam has yet to find the love of his life.

He told the Inquirer: "I would like to emulate some of Jamie's qualities. He's very loyal and quite stubborn."

Sam added: "The love that Jamie has for Claire - it would be amazing to find something like that myself."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.