The Crime Scene Investigation stars returning for new revival series New series CSI: Vegas will welcome back some familiar faces

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation was one of the most-watched drama series in the world before it ended after 15 seasons in 2015 - and now it's set to return to screens once again with a brand new revival series titled CSI: Vegas.

According to Deadline, the new limited series will pick up exactly where the show left off six years ago and follow a team of crime scene investigators made up faces both familiar and new.

The show welcomed some pretty famous names over the years, including Ted Danson, Laurence Fishburne, and George Eads, and while it hasn't been confirmed whether any of them will be making their return, the stars who have signed on for new episodes are sure to make any CSI fan rejoice.

The new series will be called CSI: Vegas

The new show will see original series lead William Petersen back in the crime lab as investigator Gil Grissom. His on-screen wife Sara Sidle, played by actress Jorja Fox, is also set to make her return, as is fan favourite David Hodge played by Wallace Langham.

The trio will be joined by Friday Night Lights' Matt Lauria, Chicago Med actress Paula Newsome and Mel Rodriguez, who is known for his roles on The Last Man on Earth and Getting On. British actress Mandeep Dhillon, who starred in Ricky Gervais' Netflix series After Life, is also set to join the cast.

The official synopsis for the series reads: "Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant new team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City."

Original lead William Peterson will be back for the new episodes

A premiere date for the new series has not yet been announced. According to reports, the new episodes were set to hit screens last year on the 20th anniversary of the franchise's launch, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic thwarted those plans.

In a statement, CBS boss Kelly Kahl said: "We are thrilled to welcome the next generation of forensic criminalists to the CSI brand and unite them with the legendary characters from the past who we still love, including the extraordinary Billy Petersen and Jorja Fox.

"Crimefighting technology has advanced dramatically over the last several years and combined with classic CSI storytelling, we can't wait to watch this new team do what they do best: follow the evidence."

