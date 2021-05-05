Viewers left in tears watching season two of Selena: The Series

The second season of Selena: The Series landed on Netflix, much to the delight of fans who have been patiently awaiting new episodes since the first season dropped last year.

The show tells the story of the life and death of Selena Quintanilla, who became known as the "Queen of Tejano Music" thanks to her infectious singing voice, personality and style.

The series came to a close with Selena's untimely death at the hands of her former fan club president and although the tragic shooting was not shown on-screen, many viewers couldn't hold back the tears after the credits rolled.

WATCH: Selena: The Series seasons one and two are available to watch on Netflix

One fan wrote: "Even though I know how #SelenaTheSeries ends, it still breaks me every time... she didn't deserve that at all. She would have been a huge star if she was still here. Great series Netflix! You did it justice."

A second echoed this, adding: "I mean I know how it was going to end but it still had me crying. Selena was such a beautiful soul and didn't deserve this at all but we will remember her with that beautiful smile she always had."

The series ends with Selena's tragic death

A third said: "Finally finished Selena. Snot bubbles were trying to come but I fought it. Loved her music growing up. Sighs."

The Grammy award-winning singer was tragically shot and killed just two weeks before her 24th birthday in March 1995 by Yolanda Saldívar, a fan who had grown close to the star.

The first season debuted back in December 2020 and chronicled the Mexican-American pop star's rise to fame. Season two picked up where season one left off and follows Selena's final months before her tragic death.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: "As Selena's career gains momentum, the singer fights to remain true to herself, spend quality time with her family and expand her businesses."

