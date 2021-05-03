Marvel shares first look at Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek in Eternals - all the details Angelina wielding a sword? Give it to us now!

Marvel has dropped an incredible three-minute long love video to the movies - and given us our first glimpse at Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek as superheroes.

Angelina will star in Eternals, directed by newly-crowned Oscar winner Chloe Zhao; the film follows a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilisations.

The three-minute long video begins with a montage of the past 13 years of Marve films, with the tagline: The world may change and evolve, but the one thing that will never change: we’re all part of one big family."

MORE: Angelina Jolie reveals why divorce from Brad Pitt affected her career

It then shared footage of the upcoming movies including Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings, Eternals and Spider-Man.

Gemma Chan and Richard Madden also star in Eternals, and the short clip showed Salma's character Ajak riding a horse in the outback; "when you love something you fight for it," she can be heard in the voiceover.

MORE: Salma Hayek posts incredible rare photo with husband - and she looks amazing

The clip then cuts to the group standing together, before a fight scene featuring Angelina's character, Thena, and an epic shot of her wielding a glowing gold sword.

Eternals is out in November

"I think it definitely has its own DNA within the Marvel universe. It is different," Salma previously revealed of the film.

"It was directed by a woman and we didn't do most of the things in the studio.

"They're real locations which is unusual for Marvel. I'm very excited about the film, it definitely has this special vibe to it that is unique.

Salma stars as Ajak

"I'm really excited about it and I love my character and I love the cast."

Kumail Nanjiani stars as Kingo, a master swordsman and Bollywood film star, Brian Tyree Henry is the inventor Phastos, Don Lee is Gilgamesh, and Barry Keoghan is Druig.

Eternals will be released in cinemas in November 2022.

Read more HELLO! US stories here