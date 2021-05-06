The Bold Type fans spot disappointing detail in season five trailer Season five will premiere in the US on May 26 2021

The Bold Type's fifth and final season is nearly here, and a trailer has just been released teasing what fans can expect from the episodes.

And while it looks like it's going to a drama-filled last ride at Scarlet for best friends and co-workers Kat (Aisha Dee), Sutton (Meghann Fahy), and Jane (Katie Stevens), it seems fans all picked up on the same disappointing detail in the trailer.

Replying to the show's official Twitter account, one person wrote: "Yes!! But also this final season is ONLY 6 eps LONG?! I'm not ok with that #TheBoldType."

WATCH: The trailer for The Bold Type season five is here

"I wish they were getting 16 or 10 episodes so they can have enough time to rectify their past mistakes (season four). With six episodes everything is gonna be feel rushed," another fan remarked.

Someone else said: "Should've gotten more than six episodes but I'm glad its getting an ending at least. Can't wait," while a fourth added: "Only six episodes?! That's not enough!" alongside a string of crying face emojis.

Meanwhile, other fans were just devastated that the show is ending altogether. "I really hope we're all being Punk'd and it's not actually the final season of this show, cause I don't want #TheBoldType to end," one said while another fan tagged the official Netflix account and begged them to save the series from cancellation.

"The Bold Type doesn't *have* to end," they wrote. "@Netflix do your thing and pick up this show please!"

Season five will be the show's last

Season five will be the show's shortest yet; while seasons one to three consisted of 10 episodes each, season four came in at 16 episodes, after being cut back from an original 18 because of Covid-19. In contrast, season five will conclude with just six episodes.

The hit series, which airs on Freeform in the US, has seen renewed interest in recent months following its international release on Netflix.

News of the show's cancellation came in January. At the time, the show's creator, Wendy Straker Hauser, released a statement that read: "The Bold Type has been an incredible gift that has truly changed my life. I spent my twenties in New York City, working in magazines, so in many ways, the show feels very personal to my experiences.

"I have truly loved writing this show and living in this world. I will miss it terribly, but I am so grateful for the opportunity and glad to know it's been a comfort to so many people out there."

According to Freeform, the series will conclude with Jane, Sutton and Kat "on the brink of defining who they really are and how best to leave their mark on the world."

