Tom Cruise makes surprising decision amid Golden Globes controversy

Tom Cruise has made the surprising decision to hand back his three Golden Globe awards following outrage over the awards organization's lack of diversity.

The Hollywood superstar confirmed he had sent back three trophies to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association; the Best Actor prize he won for Jerry Maguire, the Best Actor prize he won for Born on the Fourth of July and the Best Supporting Actor prize he won for Magnolia.

The decision comes after Netflix and Amazon both confirmed they would not be working with the HFPA, and NBC confirmed it would not be airing the 2022 ceremony.

"We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes," NBC said in a statement on Monday.

Marvel stars Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo also added their voices to a list of major Hollywood names calling on a "step back" from the HFPA.

"As an actor promoting a film, one is expected to participate in awards season by attending press conferences as well as awards shows,” Johansson said in her statement.

"In the past, this has often meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment. It is the exact reason why I, for many years, refused to participate in their conferences."

"The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition, and the industry followed suit," she continued.

"Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organization, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole."

The HFPA has been criticized for lackluster diversity and inclusion initiatives.

It emerged in early 2021 the organization - which has famously kept itself secret - had no black members.

At the 2021 ceremony, a trio of chairs from the HPFA appeared on stage to reveal they had plans to increase representation and adopt policies of inclusion.

However, it has been slow to implement new policies, and the Diversity and Inclusion advisor Dr. Shaun Harper and Judy Smith both left in April.

