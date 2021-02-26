Everything you need to know about the 2021 Golden Globe Awards Find out how to watch in the UK, who is hosting and more…

Awards season officially kicks off this weekend with the 2021 Golden Globe Awards. The ceremony will go live on Sunday, showcasing some of the very best stars in the world of TV and film all hoping to pick up a coveted gong.

MORE: Golden Globes 2021 nominations are here and The Crown sweeps the board

The awards ceremony this year is, unsurprisingly, airing mostly online with guests attending virtually. Rather than a red carpet adorned with A-Listers dressed to the nines, the stars will be appearing via video links and the show will have a limited studio audience of frontline and essential workers.

Before the glitz and glamour commences this weekend, find out what to expect from the 78th Golden Globes…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Highlights of stars arriving to the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

When are the Golden Globes on TV?

The 2021 Golden Globes air on Sunday 28 February on NBC. The show, which will be a bicoastal event, will air live at 8pm EST and 5pm PST and will run for three hours.

Who is hosting the Golden Globes?

Comedy geniuses and four-time Golden Globe hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will be presenting the awards this weekend. The stars, both known and loved for their roles in TV shows such as Parks and Recreation and 30 Rock, will be hosting together but from afar.

Tina will present live from the Rainbow Room in New York City while Amy will appear from the home of the Golden Globes at the Los Angeles Beverly Hilton.

Both Amy and Tina will present awards to the winners virtually and will bring their witty one-liners and iconic humour to the show. Many other big names in showbiz are reportedly set to present awards including Margot Robbie, Tiffany Haddish, Renee Zellweger and Kenan Thompson.

MORE: 10 most glam couples at the 2020 Golden Globes: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

MORE: Brad Pitt addresses relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston at Golden Globes

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are returning as hosts - only this time they'll be on different coasts

How can the UK watch the Golden Globes?

Unfortunately, no channel in the UK is airing the Golden Globes live. However, the awards will kick off at 1am UK time, so if you're keen to follow along then head to social media where the official accounts will be providing updates throughout the show.

MORE: 7 amazing films and TV shows coming to NOW TV in March

Viola Davis in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Who are the nominees for the Golden Globes?

The full list of nominees is available here. The nominees include some of the very best movies and TV shows from the past year, as well as the stars themselves and directors, hoping to be crowned winners.

Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman both received nods for The Undoing

Popular shows such as The Crown, Emily in Paris, Normal People and The Undoing are just some of the titles to receive a nod, while movies like Mank, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Promising Young Woman are also nominated.

The actors and actresses hoping to win big include Hugh Grant, Viola Davis, Carey Mulligan, Sacha Baron Cohen and plenty more.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.