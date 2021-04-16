Everything you need to know about Tom Cruise: net worth, love life and more Get to know the Mission Impossible star here

There's no doubt that Tom Cruise is one of the hardest-working actor in Hollywood.

MORE: Tom Cruise's $39.5million Colorado ranch with ex Katie Holmes is for sale

The 58-year-old star has appeared in at least 70 movies over the last 40 years, and it seems that even the global health crisis can't slow him down. He recently wrapped up filming for both the 7th Mission Impossible instalment and the hotly-anticipated Top Gun sequel.

But what do you know about Tom's life away from the cameras? From his net worth to his love life, keep reading for everything you need to know about the star...

Loading the player...

WATCH: See Tom Cruise's mind-blowing stunt for Mission Impossible 7

What is Tom Cruise's net worth?

Thanks to his decades of work both in front of and behind the camera, Tom has amassed quite the personal fortune. He landed his breakout role in the coming-of-age comedy Risky Business in 1983 and worked non-stop throughout the eighties before turning his hand to producing.

Tom first appeared on screen in the early eighties

His current net worth is estimated to be $600million, making him one of the richest actors in the world. It is believed that he makes around $50million a year.

How tall is Tom Cruise?

Tom is 1.7m tall – or 5" 7 in feet and inches. In 2011, the actor revealed that he is "very sensitive" about his height after it was announced he would be bringing the character of Jack Reacher from page to screen. At the times, fans pointed out that he was a whole ten inches shorter than the towering hero of Lee Child's thriller series caused him to speak out about his insecurities.

MORE: 77 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix this week

Is Tom Cruise married?

The actor has been married and divorced three times. He first tied the knot in 1987 when he was just 24 years old to actress Mimi Rogers. It is believed that Mimi, who starred in the likes of The X-Files and Ginger Snaps, introduced Tom to Scientology. In 1990, after three years together, the pair went their separate ways.

Tom first married aged 24 to actress Mimi Rogers

The same year, Tom began a romance with his Days of Thunder co-star Nicole Kidman and after just a few months of dating the two married in a Christmas Eve ceremony. Tom and Nicole were together for over a decade but called it quits in 2001.

MORE: Nicole Kidman stuns fans with rare comments about marriage to Tom Cruise

Tom was married to Nicole Kidman for over ten years

The star found love again four years later with Dawson's Creek star Katie Holmes. As with Tom's other marriages, they enjoyed a relatively short period of dating before he popped the question. Their nuptials, which were held in Italy in 2006, were attended by many Hollywood stars and covered exclusively by HELLO! Sadly for Tom, it wasn't meant to be and they split in 2012.

Does Tom Cruise have children?

Tom Cruise is a proud father of three. With his second wife, Nicole, Tom is the adoptive father of Bella, 28, and Connor, 26. Like their father, they are both members of the Church of Scientology.

MORE: Nicole Kidman's son Connor Cruise welcomes new 'family member'

Tom shares daughter Suri with Katie Holmes

Tom also welcomed a daughter Suri, 14, during his six-year marriage to Katie Holmes.

Has Tom Cruise ever won an Oscar?

Despite being in so many iconic and memorable films, Tom has never won himself an Academy Award. During his 40-year screen career, he has earned himself two Best Actor nominations - the first being for Born on the Fourth of July in 1990 and the second for Jerry Maguire in 1997. He also received a Supporting Actor nod for his part in Magnolia.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.