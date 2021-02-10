Outlander star Sam Heughan has revealed a huge update on series six – and fans are thrilled! Taking to social media, the Jamie Fraser actor shared a still from filming alongside his co-star Caitriona Balfe to announce that production for season six is officially underway.

MORE: Fans of Outlander star Sam Heughan conned out of life savings by scammers

The actor wrote on Tuesday: "We're BACK!! @Outlander_STARZ Season six shooting! Feel very fortunate to be working right now, production are ensuring everyone is safe and protected. Now just need to deal with the snow...."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie and Claire in Outlander

Plenty of fans flooded the replies section underneath expressing their delight. One person wrote: "So happy to see and hear this wonderful news I know that it will be totally worth the wait to see this magically romantic story continue!! Welcome back!!! Know that you can handle the elements."

A second person added: "I'm so happy and crying with this moment. We fans had a long droughtlander and this picture is a symbol that Outlander is coming! Thank you for this moment. You can't imagine how long we are waiting for it. Be safe."

A third said: "Yassssssssss!!! This makes me sooooo happy for all of you who get to return to a career you love with people you love for all of us who love all of you! So much love!!"

MORE: Outlander prequel confirmed - get the details

MORE: Outlander star Sophie Skelton reveals what she thinks of Brianna

MORE: Outlander author shocks fans as she criticises scene in TV show

Sam shared this behind-the-scenes clips

Fans are no doubt delighted after filming was originally delayed last year due to the pandemic.

At the time, Sam appeared on This Morning to discuss the show's status, telling Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield back in June: "We were supposed to be shooting right now and obviously things are still slightly up in the air, but I think you know, I'm hopeful that we're gonna be back before we know it. They're putting plans in place."

Season six is expected to look at the aftermath from the dramatic season five finale, which saw Claire rescued by Jamie and her family after being kidnapped and assaulted. Meanwhile, Roger and Brianna find themselves back in time with their son Jemmy, despite trying to return to the present day.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.