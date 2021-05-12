Shaun Evans TV career: a look back at the actor's history on screen Shaun is known for Endeavour and many more shows

Shaun Evans is a familiar face on our TV screens thanks to his many roles in popular series and films.

The actor, who is perhaps best-known for his long-running stint on ITV murder mystery drama, Endeavour, has been acting since the early 2000s and shows no sign of slowing down as he's due to appear alongside Suranne Jones and Martin Compston in a brand new BBC drama, Vigil.

To celebrate his success in the run-up to a brand new season of Endeavour and the arrival of Vigil, we've taken a look back at some of the actor's notable roles on TV...

Teachers

Shaun's first major role came in the form of French teacher John Paul Keating on Channel 4's comedy Teachers, alongside other well-known TV stars Andrew Lincoln and Nina Sosanya. The comedy-drama ran from 2002 until 2004 and was also nominated for a number of BAFTAs.

Shaun (far left) in Teachers

Ashes to Ashes

Shaun had a small role in BBC drama Ashes to Ashes as Kevin Hale. The popular series ran from 2008 until 2010 and also starred Keeley Hawes, Philip Glenister and Ray Carling.

Martina Cole's The Take

This TV drama saw Shaun star alongside other big names like Tom Hardy, Charlotte Riley and Succession's Brian Cox to tell the story of the Jacksons, a criminal family determined to make a name for themselves. A brutal but brilliant watch.

Shaun appeared in The Take with Tom Hardy

Silk

Remember legal drama, Silk? The three-series show starred Maxine Peake as the lead, Martha Costello, and followed her high-profile job as a QC. Shaun appeared in series two as Daniel Lomas, a student shadowing Martha – and Rupert Penry-Jones also starred.

The Last Weekend

This three-part series is a psychological thriller adapted from the Blake Morrison novel of the same name. Shaun reunited with his Silk co-star Rupert Penry-Jones as two friends who are reunited during a weekend away, but soon their relationship is put to the test and irreversible consequences occur as a result.

The Last Weekend is available on BritBox

The Scandalous Lady W

The Scandalous Lady W was a racy TV movie that aired on the BBC back in 2015 starring Natalie Dormer as lead character Seymour Worsley and Shaun Evans as her powerful husband, Sir Richard Worsley.

The 18th century drama tells the story of Lady Seymour, who tries to escape her troubled marriage and elope with another man, but not before trouble ensues. Line of Duty's Craig Parkinson also stars.

The actor played Sir Richard Worsley in the period drama

Endeavour

Endeavour first appeared on screens back in 2012 and has been an ITV staple ever since. Alongside Roger Allam, Shaun plays detective Endeavour Morse and the show acts as a prequel to the beloved Inspector Morse story. Fortunately, series eight is on the way, so fans can look forward to more Endeavour very soon.

Shaun as Endeavour Morse

Vigil

Shaun will play Chief Petty Officer Elliot Glover in the submarine murder mystery drama about the mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board the submarine HMS Vigil.

Shaun is appearing in BBC's new drama Vigil

The synopsis reads: "DCI Amy Silva and DS Kirsten Longacre lead an investigation on land and at sea into a conspiracy that goes to the very heart of Britain’s national security."

