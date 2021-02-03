Endeavour season eight: everything we know about return of show The popular show usually premieres around this time of the year

We have missed Endeavour since the hugely popular detective drama aired its seventh series in early 2020 - so when is it coming back, and what can we expect from season eight? Get all the details that we have so far...

Is Endeavour coming back for season eight?

In short, yes! The show will be returning for a new season, and Shaun Evans will continue to star as Endeavour Morse. Speaking about the delay in filming due to the pandemic, Shaun confirmed that they would be back on set in 2021, telling PBS: "The world’s such a strange place at the moment.

"There is a plan for there to be a Season eight—we should have been shooting that now, really. But already it’s been pushed back until next year, which, to be honest, I think is a blessing. First and foremost, we’re very lucky to have the opportunity to return and do any more, especially at this late in the game."

Shaun Evans plays Endeavour Morse

He concluded: "So the fact that it has been pushed until next year only gives us more time to perfect [it], which can only be a good thing. But yes, in short, there will—fingers crossed, God willing, all being well—be a season eight."

When will Endeavour season eight be out?

The head of ITV programme publicity, Janice Troup, confirmed that they planned to film in Oxford once again in 2021, and suggested that the show will be released by the end of the year.

The show will hopefully air in late 2021

She told: Oxford Mail: "We are filming another series this year and as previously we will be filming in Oxford. We’ve commissioned three new films. If all goes according to plan with filming, it is anticipated that the series will air later this year."

When will Endeavour end?

Speaking to the Mirror back in 2020, writer Russell Lewis opened up about the longevity of the show, admitting that he wanted to wrap it up before entering the 'John Thaw' years of the character.

He said: "I'll do it for as long as they want me to, but I do know how it ends. We wouldn’t want to get to the point where you can see the join. I think we’ll bow out long before that."

Thursday will of course be returning for season eight

Shaun also spoke about the show's eventual ending, and admitted he was "very close" to feeling like it was time for the show to come to an end. Speaking to the Radio Times, he said: "This is our story and we shouldn’t be staying at the party too long. It’s difficult because it’s like planning your own funeral. Why would I not want to be earning this money? Why would I not want to be hanging out with these people who I love? But you have to be strict. We shouldn’t be milking it."

