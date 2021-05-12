Meet Antiques Road Trip presenter Roo Irvine

Antiques Road Trip is the perfect afternoon watch, and we're loving the new series with David Harper and Roo Irvine.

While David has been a familiar face on television for many years, Roo only recently pivoted to TV. Want to know more about her? Here's all the information you need…

Who is Roo Irvine?

Roo Irvine, full name Arusha Irvine, is an antiques dealer and television presenter from Scotland. As well as Antiques Road Trip, she has also appeared on shows such as Bargain Hunt, Flipping Profit and the celebrity version of Antiques Road Trip.

When she's not appearing on television, Roo owns an antique store

Away from her television work, Roo is the owner of Kilcreggan Antiques, an antique store in her hometown of Argyll and Bute, Scotland. She opened up the store in 2013 after being hit hard by the sudden death of her father. "I'd always loved antiques and had developed a keen eye so my husband suggested we 'go for it' – and Kilcreggan Antiques was born," she writes on her website.

Roo Irvine and Antiques Road Trip

Roo became a part of the BBC One daytime show in 2018, joining the likes of David Harper, Phil Serrell and Christina Trevanion on the team of antique experts.

Roo joined Antiques Road Trip in 2018

Opening up about landing the role, Roo recalled: "After a visit to our shop in early 2015, I got a call from the producers, a few months after it was broadcast, in early 2016. I was asked if I would consider joining the BBC team of experts! After 12 months of meetings, shadowing, screen tests and lots of studying, I was told I was 'in'."

What is there to know about Roo Irvine's family?

Roo has been married to husband Mark Irvine since 2012. While the couple prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, Roo has revealed that both she and her husband worked in marketing before pivoting to antiques dealing.

Roo and husband Mark have been married since 2012

While they don't have children, Roo and Mark share their home in the Scottish Highlands with two adorable Maine Coon cats. Opening up about how she likes to spend her free time, Roo told the BBC: "At home though, jazz music and a good book, with our two cats snuggled up beside me has to be the simplest, but loveliest pleasure. Throw in a crackling log-fire and some smoked salmon and I'm in heaven!"

