Bargain Hunt star Caroline Hawley's life: from ex-footballer husband to job away from show

Caroline Hawley is best known for dishing out her top antiquing tips on the BBC's daytime hit, Bargain Hunt. The TV presenter first joined the show over a decade ago in 2013 after working on Flog It! for a year.

While Caroline is a familiar face thanks to her long-standing broadcasting career, how much do you know about her life away from the cameras? Keep reading to find out more…

Caroline's career in antiques

Caroline was just a teenager when she developed a passion for antiques and collectables. As a young woman, she taught herself the trade and would buy and sell at major antique fairs across the nation, finding items to sell in the shops she had set up near her home in East Yorkshire.

After opening her first shop, Penny Farthing Antiques, in South Cave in 1983, Caroline combined her passion for antiques with her love of France and took her expertise across the Channel, where she set up a permanent base. She even studied a degree in French at the University of Hull, where she graduated from in 2008.

© BBC Studios Caroline Hawley is a regular presenter of the BBC's Bargain Hunt

On how she ended up becoming an antiques dealer, Caroline previously told the BBC: "I don't really feel I chose a career in antiques - it chose me! It seemed a natural and obvious path to take, turning my interest into my vocation. There was never any other serious contender. I have enjoyed enormously and continue to enjoy every aspect of my career."

Caroline's home life with ex-footballer husband

For over a decade, Caroline has been happily married to her husband, former footballer John Hawley. The 70-year-old sportsman played for many clubs during his career, including Hull City, Leeds United, and Arsenal. He retired in 1986.

The couple, who wed in 2008, own and run an auction house, Hawleys Auctioneers, which is based in North Cave and Beverley in East Yorkshire.

© Colorsport/Shutterstock John Hawley pictured in 1978 playing for Leeds United

Caroline's children

Caroline shares two sons James and Charles with her first husband Phil.

She previously revealed that she was bidding in an auction when she went into labour with her youngest son, Charles. "I managed to buy it before I was carted off to the maternity unit!" she told The Yorkshire Post.

While Caroline tends to keep her sons out of the spotlight, she did reveal that Charles tied the knot back in 2022. Taking to Instagram with a gorgeous photo taken on his wedding day, the proud mum penned: "One week ago Charles and Lily became Mrs and Mrs! Such a happy day! So proud!"

Caroline's hobbies

When she's not busy sharing her antiques expertise on TV, Caroline likes to take her dog Reuben on long walks along the coast.

© @caroline_e_hawley/Instagram Caroline has an adorable labrador named Reuben

According to her BBC profile, the TV star also enjoys Zumba, yoga and Pilates classes.