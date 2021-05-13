Endeavour season eight plot details released - and it sounds brilliant! We can't wait to see Shaun Evans back in action!

Endeavour is finally filming season eight, and we couldn't be more excited to return to the world of Inspector Morse! Ahead of the new series, which will hopefully be released towards to the end of 2021 (we can't wait much longer!), ITV has released a sneak peek of what to expect from the show.

MORE: Endeavour season eight: everything we know about return of show

The synopsis of episode one reads: "Opening the series in 1971, a death threat to Oxford Wanderers' star striker Jack Swift places Endeavour and his team at the heart of the glitz and glamour of 1970s football, exposing the true cost of success and celebrity, and with it, a deep-rooted division that is soon reflected much closer to home."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you up to date on Endeavour?

Fans are very much hoping that season eight won't be the show's last, even though Shaun has previously opened up about the he was "very close" to feeling like it was time for the series to come to an end. Speaking to the Radio Times, he said: "This is our story and we shouldn’t be staying at the party too long. It’s difficult because it’s like planning your own funeral. Why would I not want to be earning this money? Why would I not want to be hanging out with these people who I love? But you have to be strict. We shouldn’t be milking it.

Shaun is also set to star in Vigil

Speaking about the show's return, creator Russell Lewis said: "After our longest suspension, all at #TeamEndeavour are delighted to have been returned to duty. If anything, the delay has made us all determined to make series eight everything it can be.

READ: Is Endeavour's Shaun Evans in a relationship? Find out here

MORE: What is Shaun Evans and Suranne Jones' new drama Vigil about? Get the details

"Happily, it looks as if our timeline has endured the hiatus and that we will still be delivering our vision of 1971, albeit through an Endeavour glass darkly, exactly half a century on."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.