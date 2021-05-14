The first trailer for Channel 5 psychological thriller Anne Boleyn is here - and it looks amazing Are you looking forward to the drama?

Channel 5 have finally released a full-length trailer for the upcoming three-part psychological drama, Anne Boleyn. Based on Henry VIII's second wife, the trailer focuses on the final few months of Anne's life as she faces her trial for infidelity.

The official synopsis reads: "For 500 years we have been drip-fed a story about Anne Boleyn: the cold-hearted scheming seductress who bewitched Henry VIII into marrying her, before sleeping with his best friend. Oh, and her own brother. But because history is written by the victors, we have never heard her side of the story.

"This series will take you inside her mind and follow events from her perspective. Anne openly dares to see herself as the King’s equal. She sees a future in which her daughter – a female! - could rule. She refuses to fall in line. But these are dangerous attributes in the Tudor court – a competitive world riddled with misogyny and machismo."

The show will look at the final few months of Anne's life

Jodie Turner-Smith plays Anne, and opened up about the role, telling Variety: "Anne Boleyn is such a fascinating woman and I was really excited to play her, to get to unpack some of the things that we’re imagining internally she was going through."

She continued: "Obviously, her legend has perhaps dwarfed even the truth of who she was as a person in real life. She's majorly influential in so many different ways, and I think it’s interesting how much about her story gets under people’s skin, even now."

