Controversial film 365 Days has made a big announcement on the upcoming sequel. According to Deadline, it has been confirmed that not only will the film return for another instalment, but there are going to be two new sequels released as Netflix originals.

The first film, which was not produced by Netflix, landed on the streaming platform last year and proved to be a surprising hit with subscribers, becoming an overnight global smash.

365 Days, or 365 DNI, follows Laura, a Polish executive who is holidaying in Sicily when she is kidnapped by Massimo, a mafia boss who has been obsessed with finding Laura after seeing her from afar years earlier. He tells her he will keep her captive for 365 days until she falls in love with him.

Michele Morrone played the role of Massimo and faced plenty of comparisons to other book and film character, Christian Grey, and is set to return for the two new films. Anna-Maria Sieklucka will also a reprise her role.

Deadline reports that the new films will focus on the next two books in the trilogy series written by Blanka Lipinska. The synopsis says: "Laura and Massimo are reunited, but their new beginning is complicated by Massimo's family ties and a mysterious man who enters Laura's life to win her heart and trust at any cost."

Were you a fan of the first film?

Despite the success of the first film, there was an air on controversy surrounding the story due to the storyline of kidnapping and risqué scenes, which many branded "problematic."

However, others were big fans and praised the story on social media on its release last year, expressing their hope for a sequel. One person tweeted: "If the producers continue this with a sequel, they need to change the story line and get us all lifetime's worth of holy water to bathe in. #365days."

A second person added: "They didn't specify who was going to kill Laura? So, let's say they killed Olga instead because Laura dyed her hair blonde. There's your sequel right there! #365daysnetflix #365days."

