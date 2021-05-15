Bravo shares statement in support of Real Housewives star Tiffany Moon - fans react 'Bravo strongly supports the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community,' the network said

Bravo has come out in support of Real Housewives of Dallas star Tiffany Moon after her co-star Kameron Westcott's family accused her of racism.

"Bravo strongly supports the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community,” the network said in a statement Friday.

"Anti-Racism is, in fact, not a form of racism and the network stands by Dr. Tiffany Moon and her advocacy against racism and violence."

The controversy came after Tiffany, an Asian-American woman, called on her followers to be "anti-racist," suggesting it was "not enough to be non-racist."

In response, Kameron's husband Court compared the idea to "the philosophy of World War II Germany," and asked in a now-deleted tweet "how many of your patients would be comfortable with you treating them with your open vile racism."

"I’ve spoken to her twice, once when she was blackout drunk at my house but needed to get home for early work. Wonder if she had a hangover while working on her patients?" Kameron's brother-in-law Chart added in a tweet.

Tiffany with her husband Daniel

In response, Tiffany's lawyer said: "The insinuations the Westcotts made in those tweets are reckless, defamatory and appalling. Dr. Moon is a professional in every sense of the word and is deserving of the excellent reputation that she’s earned as a physician and as a hard working mother.

"These attacks on her character will not be tolerated. The Westcotts would be well advised to keep mentions of Dr. Moon out of their social media feeds."

After Bravo shared the post online, she thanked the network "for your support."

Kameron's husband called Tiffant racist

Many fans also thanked Bravo and shared heart emojis, although others insisted a statement online was not enough, and questioned what was happening with Kameron.

Tiffany joined season five of the show this past year but viewers saw her struggle to fit in with the women.

The mom-of-two held a traditional Chinese brunch for the women where chicken feet were among the dishes served, and Kameron chose to throw them on the floor.

Fans have called for Kameron to be fired

Later, during an appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, Kameron called Tiffany bossy and allegedly compared her to a Thai sex worker.

Tiffany apologized to Kameron on the recent reunion episode for "pushing" the chicken feet on to her, and Kameron apologized for offending her and not "asking more questions."

