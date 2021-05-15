James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan's new lockdown family drama sounds like a must-watch He'll play a furloughed father in new film Together

James McAvoy's next major film role has been revealed and we already can't wait to watch it!

The 42-year-old Scottish actor who is beloved for his many credits, including X-Men, Atonement and His Dark Materials, will be starring in a new lockdown family drama titled Together.

In the film, which has been described as a "searingly funny and painfully poignant love story", he will play a husband and a father who's been furloughed and taken up growing vegetables as a result of the pandemic.

Catastrophe star and Motherland writer Sharon Horgan plays his wife with whom he shares a ten-year-old son, Arthur.

The film will chronicle the family's life in the UK from the first days of the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020 until the present day. A first look image of James and Sharon shows the couple standing in a doorway of their house, looking restless as they face another day within the same four walls.

James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan star in the upcoming lockdown family drama

Speaking about the new project, James told the BBC: "It's a hilarious, heartfelt, entertaining and unconsciously funny exploration of a relationship and a couple facing real tragedy across a year we have all lived through."

Dennis Kelly, who penned the drama, opened up further, saying: "Together is about a couple who totally hate each other, but have somehow found a way of existing together by not talking to, thinking about, noticing, communicating with or being in the same room as each other - then lockdown happens."

James will play a father forced to go on furlough amid the onset of the pandemic

He continued: "It's about how humans negotiate their shared experiences when they think they have nothing in common other than staying alive, and it's about how you can hate what you love and love what you hate. And Sharon Horgan and James McAvoy are brilliant in it."

It's believed that the film has already been shot, although there is no news about its release just yet.

