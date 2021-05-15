Alex Scott sparks mass reaction as she shares incredible news with fans he TV star has a huge new presenting role!

Alex Scott has landed herself an exciting new presenting role - and we can't wait to see her in action!

MORE: Strictly's Alex Scott is Bond girl stunning in beautiful black dress

The former Arsenal striker and Strictly star will be the first permanent female host of Football Focus, taking over from Dan Walker, who confirmed his departure from the show last month after 12 years at the helm.

The BBC announced the exciting news on Saturday, with Alex taking to Twitter to confirm it with a video message to fans.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Scott shares message for Dan Walker as she's named new Football Focus host

The 36-year-old said she was "excited and honoured" to be joining the show, adding: "It is not lost on me, one bit, because I know how iconic the show is and what big deal it is."

She went on to thank departing host Dan, saying that she will be "forever grateful" for the 44-year-old for the part he played in helping her land the role.

MORE: Dan Walker shares glimpse inside private home on FaceTime

MORE: Alex Scott reveals trolls forced her into therapy and how it changed her life

"I would like to take a moment to thank Dan Walker for yes, being an amazing host for all these years but for being the amazing human that you are, knowing that many years ago telling you that I wanted to be in a position such as this and you taking the time to help me develop, hone my skills, and get to this position."

She signed off the video: "Thank you and I will see you all in August!"

Alex will be the sports show's first permanent female host

Fans were rightly thrilled for Alex, and even got 'Congratulations Alex' trending on Twitter as well wishes for the presenter poured in. One person wrote: "Absolutely fantastic that @AlexScott is the new host of #footballfocus. She’s brilliant at what she does."

Another person added: "Congratulations Alex! So proud of you! This is so well deserved," alongside a series of clapping and love heart emojis, while a third said: "This is amazing, congrats @AlexScott".

Fans were overjoyed for the TV star and former footballer

However, Alex's appointment as the sports show's first permanent female host in its 47-year history will come as no surprise to regular viewers since she has been tipped as a favourite to take over ever since Dan announced his exit on 8 April 2021.

MORE: Alex Scott’s daily diet: what the TV presenter eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Alex began her career playing football at the age of eight and played professionally for Arsenal, Birmingham City as well as US soccer team Boston Breakers before retiring from the sport in 2017. She also represented Team GB at the 2012 Olympics.

As a pundit, Alex has covered the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2019 Women's World Cup. In 2019, she appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, where she was partnered with Neil Jones and came fifth.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.