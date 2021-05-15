Kevin McCloud reveals Grand Designs is 'desperate' for new projects Kevin is best known for presenting the popular show

Kevin McCloud is best known for presenting the hit show Grand Designs, and recently revealed that the popular architecture show is "desperate" for projects.

Chatting to Radio Times back in January, he explained: "We’re not inundated with projects, which is why we have the show’s contact details at the end of each episode – we’re desperate.

"Often, we get architects writing in saying they have this amazing project, and then they write back two weeks later and say, 'Sorry, my clients aren’t interested, they refuse to go on television.'"

He continued: "It’s tough finding good projects – as the years have passed we have covered a fair few water towers, and conversions of old houses and quite a few glass boxes.

"But then along comes a project where you think, ‘We have got to do this’ because it is such an interesting story, and it’s the stories of the people, building for three generations, or one site for two families sharing one house, or people who have upped sticks from South Africa back to the UK to forge a new life – the human stories that drive the building."

Kevin opened up about the show

Kevin has often opened up about how things can go wrong in the show, and previously told Stuff: "It’s always a disappointment when my phone rings and someone says, 'This has happened – he is ill or the relationship has broken down.'"

He continued: "We all groan, because all my producer wants to do is deliver a series, and we are always trying so hard to juggle everything. We want stories to go smoothly, and not be compromised. We are both quite ruthless in that way, and anti-jeopardy, but it does get awkward."

