Strictly Come Dancing stars reunite for new project - details 

Exciting news for Strictly fans! It has been revealed that former Strictly pro Kevin Clifton and Strictly runner-up Faye Tozer will be starring in Singin' in the Rain together, and we can't wait to see the pair in action!

The production is set to play for a limited run at Sadler's Wells from the end of July to early September ahead of a 2022 tour, which may have a different cast.

This is one of many new projects for Kevin, who left Strictly at the beginning of 2022 to pursue his musical theatre career. However, the pandemic put his plans on pause, until now!

He is also set to star in The War of the Worlds in 2022, and said at the time: "I am unbelievably excited to be joining the cast of Jeff Wayne’s The War Of The Worlds. In 2022 this particular story could not be more relevant. After so long without live performance, what better experience could there be than this spectacular arena production complete with a full live onstage orchestra and special effects. 'Life Begins Again!’"

Kevin and Faye are set to star in the hit musical

Speaking about having to put his musical career on hold, he previously told the HuffPo: "I was all set to move onto Strictly Ballroom, which was supposed to open in September. To be honest, that was the main reason I took the decision to leave Strictly Come Dancing. It was always a bit of a dream of mine to play that role in Strictly Ballroom.

"I'd been in touch with Strictly Come Dancing and said, ‘If I get offered this, I’m not going to be able to say no to it.' So I got offered the part, said I was leaving Strictly for a life in the theatre… and then there was no more theatre. So everything sort of disappeared, or moved over to 2021."

Kevin will also be starring in the War of the Worlds

So what is Singin' in the Rain about? The synopsis for the show reads: "Don Lockwood is a silent movie star with everything he could want – fame, adulation and a well-publicised ‘romance’ with his co-star Lina Lamont. But Hollywood is about to change forever. There is rumour in the studio of a new kind of film, where the actors actually talk … and sing … and dance.

"Can Don and the uniquely voiced Lina make the transition, and will chorus girl Kathy Seldon fulfil her dream of stardom and capture Don’s heart along the way?"

