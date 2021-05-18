Strictly Come Dancing confirms more sad news after Zoe Ball exit The sad news keeps on rolling in

Both Zoe Ball and Ian Waite recently confirmed the sad news that would be leaving Strictly Come Dancing's sister show It Takes Two.

But now there's even more disappointing news for Strictly fans as it was confirmed that the Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals tour would be postponed until 2022.

This is the second time the tour has been postponed, as its original start date was 15 May 2020.

WATCH: Strictly pros wow with Priscilla, Queen of the Desert opening number

A statement shared online read: "We are sorry to announce that the 2021 UK Tour of Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals has been postponed to 2022. We apologise to everyone for any inconvenience and disappointment this may cause."

It added: "All ticket holders will be contacted by their point of purchase and offered an exchange into the 2022 Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals tour where possible, or a full refund if that is their preference."

The statement explained the tour was being postponed "because of the ongoing uncertainty" about when theatres and other live entertainment venues would be allowed to host audiences without the need to socially distance.

"Unfortunately due to the scale of the Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals production, it is not possible to tour unless the show has the opportunity to perform to full capacity houses," it said.

There was more devastating news for fans

There was a small glimmer of positivity in the announcement though, as it was confirmed that three tours will be going ahead in 2022.

The Strictly Come Dancing Live Arena Tour will be opening in January, with the Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals beginning in April and Strictly Presents: The Power of Dance starting in June.

On Monday, fans were left surprised after Strictly: It Takes Two host and former finalist Zoe Ball announced her departure from the show.

Alongside a group photo of herself with Ian Waite and the series 16 finalists, the presenter confirmed she was "waltzing away".

"Time now for some new cha cha challenges," she wrote. "I will continue to support the Strictly family on the Breakfast Show & can’t wait to watch the Class Of 2021 from my sofa."

Zoe finished her emotional post by saying: "I will miss you all immensely. As Iveta would say 'Friends for the life'."

Zoe and Ian both confirmed they were leaving It Takes Two

And hours later, Zoe's 'telly husband' Ian Waite confirmed that he also wouldn't be returning for the new series.

In a statement, Ian confirmed that he was putting away his "wand" and would now be focusing on his dance fitness brand, Fitsteps, and his upcoming tour with former Strictly professional Vincent Simone.

In his statement, the professional dancer paid tribute to Zoe, as he wrote: "This journey would not have been possible without the one and only Zoe Ball who has been the most loyal, loving, caring friend one could wish to have.

"I will miss you the most but know that we will still see each other a lot in the future. Lastly thank you to all our wonderful ITT fans you are the best!"

