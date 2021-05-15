Is Amy Adams’ new Netflix thriller The Woman in the Window worth watching? See what viewers have been saying about the film here...

After more than a year of delays, The Woman in the Window has finally landed on Netflix for viewers to get stuck into.

Starring Amy Adams, Julianne Moore and Gary Oldman the thriller is based on a best-selling novel by the same name and follows a woman who becomes convinced that she sees one of her neighbours brutally murdered but is unable to leave her house due to crippling agoraphobia.

It was initially due to be released in theatres in 2019 but was pushed back after several scenes in the film were reshot following test screenings that revealed audiences were confused by the ending. But is it worth the watch? Find out what viewers have been saying here...

WATCH: Check out the trailer for Amy Adams' new Netflix film The Woman in the Window

Taking to Twitter, some viewers were full of praise for the film and Amy Adams' performance. As one fan wrote: "#TheWomanInTheWindow is a good psychological thriller where the reality blends with a dream (or a nightmare, rather). Amy Adams is spectacular and the direction is visually pleasing."

Another said: "Just watched The Woman in the Window on Netflix and my heart won't stop pounding. The tension! Loved it," while a third added that it had them guessing "from start to finish".

Have you watched The Woman in the Window?

However, others were less keen. "#TheWomanInTheWindow is decent enough for the first half but becomes beyond ridiculous and laughable in the third act that completely kills any momentum it still had," one viewer argued. "Despite Amy Adams great performance this was a very unsatisfying and strangely edited thriller. Hitchcock this is not."

Someone else echoed this, describing the film's ending as "so hilariously bonkers and maddening, you kinda gotta to see it to believe it."

So, will you be watching? The official synopsis for the film reads: "Confined by her agoraphobia, Anna Fox finds herself keeping tabs on the new family across the street through the windows of her NYC home.

"After witnessing a brutal crime, secrets begin to unravel and nothing and no one are what they seem."

