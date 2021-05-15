A Bridgerton spin-off series about young Queen Charlotte in the works - and it sounds brilliant It's the talk of the Ton!

We couldn't get enough Bridgerton when it premiered back in December, and while we're desperately awaiting the release of season two, there's now another show to get excited for as Netflix has announced plans for a spin-off series all about the young life of Queen Charlotte.

MORE: Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor confirms new major role alongside Downton Abbey star

The untitled prequel will delve into the early years of the iconic queen's reign and give viewers a glimpse into Lady Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury's backstories too.

Shonda Rhimes, who served as an executive producer on the main series, will take the helm as writer and executive producer, alongside her Shondaland partner Betsy Beers and frequent collaborator Tom Verica.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you watched Bridgerton on Netflix?

Netflix confirmed the exciting news on Twitter, writing: "All Hail The Queen!

"Thrilled to announce we're expanding the Bridgerton universe with a limited series that will tell Queen Charlotte's origin story — the series will also feature young Violet Bridgerton and young Lady Danbury."

MORE: Bridgerton fans thrilled after season two is teased with on-set photo

MORE: Bridgerton creator admits she was surprised by fans' reaction to Regé-Jean Page's exit

As the series has been billed as an "origin story", viewers can expect the roles to be recast and see younger actresses portray the three ladies of the Ton, although there's no news on who could be playing them just yet. In Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte is played by Guyanese-British actress Golda Rosheuve while Ruth Gemmell and Adjoa Andoh portray Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.

The limited series will delve into Queen Charlotte's young life

Netflix's global head of TV, Bela Bajaria, opened up further about what fans can expect from the new series in a statement that read: "Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I'm thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton.

"Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled."

Season two of Bridgerton is currently in production

MORE: Bridgerton announces new cast members following Regé-Jean Page's exit

The announcement comes after Bridgerton bosses disappointed fans after firmly ruling out the possibility of an appearance from departing star Regé-Jean Page in season two.. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Shonda said a cameo from the actor, who portrayed the Duke of Hastings in the show's first season, "doesn’’t make sense".

As per the books written by Julia Quinn, the period drama's second instalment will shift focus and centre on Daphne's older brother Anthony and his relationship with newcomer Kate Sharma, who will be played by Sex Education star Simone Ashley.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.