Viewers are saying same thing about 'heartbreaking' new Netflix film I Am All Girls Fans are praising the movie's 'important' message

Netflix's latest movie offering comes in the form of I Am All Girls and although it's been branded a heartbreaking watch, fans seem to be all in agreement that the movie is "important" viewing.

The film, based in South Africa, focuses on a fearless detective who discovers she has more in common with a killer than she first thought, after discovering their target is the perpetrators running a powerful child-trafficking ring.

The crime-thriller has been praised for its acting and story, with many expressing their view on the movie being a "must-watch". One said on social media: "Just watched #IAmAllGirls on #Netflix; as gruelling as it was, the way in which it was done meant I kept watching aided by the incredible acting, stunning beauty and total badassery of @HlubiMboya. INCREDIBLE WOMAN."

Another said: "#IAmAllGirls is so good, a lot of people are giving it a 10/10 on these streets. I wish more people can watch it because it's quite an important story to tell for our girls."

Meanwhile, plenty of others agreed, with a third tweeting: "#IAmAllGirls on Netflix is really good! Very sad but worth a watch especially with everything that's happening in SA @HlubiMboya and the rest of the cast – well done!", while a fourth simply said: "#IAmAllGirls on Netflix is crazy and so heartbreaking."

Have you watched the film yet?

Appearing in the cast of the movie, which is loosely based on a true story, is Erica Wessels as detective Jodie Snyman, while Hlubi Mboya takes on the role of Ntombizonke Bapai, the two determined to bring down the ring of criminals.

Actress Hlubi opened up about her role and how she felt "proud" of the movie for telling an important story. She told CapeTalk radio station: "I pray that... it won't just be an entertainment movie, but something of art, with worth and with a message and a meaning."

She added: "It's a very specific kind of genre movie and I am proud of the movie. I know it has a space in current-day South Africa, current-day Africa, current-day Earth. And I'm proud of that."

