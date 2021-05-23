A Place in the Sun star Danni Menzies talks breaking down in tears in candid post The TV star has been struggling with lockdown

Danni Menzies is always a ray of sunshine on A Place in the Sun, but earlier this year she opened up about how difficult she's been finding life in lockdown.

In an Instagram post shared in February, the TV star admitted she had broken down in a workout class.

Alongside a photo of herself post-workout, she wrote: "I’ve cracked. Had my first lockdown cry this morning while trying to do an online workout class. Very dramatic."

WATCH: A Place in the Sun star Danni Menzies shares sneak peek at show

She continued: L"iterally just burst into tears and had to turn it off (sorry @loucbarton it was me, not you!) now I’m in bed at 3pm wearing my dressing gown over my clothes. Who’s with me?"

Her fans were quick to offer their support, with one writing: "Right there with you. It’ll be okay... we’ve got this." Another added: "Lots of love Danni. This one's much tougher."

She later posted a follow-up, writing: "Having a good start to the day right now is key. I decided in bed last night after feeling crap yesterday that today would be a great day. I got up really early and made sure I got my yoga, meditation, affirmations and workout in before 9am. If you’ve been struggling a little this lockdown I can’t tell you how much a good wee morning routine helps, give it a go!"

Danni opened up about having a hard time

Danni has previously struggled with depression, and opened up about her experience back in 2018. Speaking to The Scottish Sun, she explained: "I had an accident and someone from my childhood passed away, I think the trauma of both those things had a knock-on effect.

"When I was studying at uni I bounced my face into a metal stage from a bucking bronco — I was sober at the time so it really was pretty bad. You could see the bone on my nose in two places and my eyes swelled up quite a lot, it was quite nasty."

The TV personality continued: "It was a long process to get over but eventually I tried NLP therapy which really helped me. When I did that I felt like I came out the other side of things."

