A Place in the Sun star Danni Menzies talks whether she wants children one day Danni presents the popular travel show

A Place in the Sun star Danni Menzies is one of our favourite TV presenters, but how much do you know about her life off-camera? While the TV personality is keeping her love life under wraps at the moment after splitting from her partner Simon Moloney some time ago, she opened up about whether she wants children one day back in 2020.

Previously chatting to The Sunday Post, she explained: "I’m not saying I won’t, I’m just not sure. I really love travelling. Even if I do get that country life I want, I still want to travel and work a lot.

"I am not 100% on having kids, but I am 100% on having lots of dogs and probably a rescue donkey as well – basically anything that needs a home." The star already owns a pet pooch, Kinky, and also opened up about rescuing a puppy while filming A Place in the Sun.

Danni opened up about having children one day

Danni said: "We were driving in the mountains of Spain when I saw this little thing at the side of the road. It was a puppy, she was half-dead... We found this lovely animal charity and a nice couple to adopt her."

Danni is the owner of pet pooch, Kinky

While Danni is used to jetting off across Europe enjoying the sunny climates of Spain, Greece and plenty others, her most recent project has seen her swapping her summer dresses for driving gloves. The 33-year-old has been busy filming for Formula Woman Racing, which aims to find the next female motor racing champion.

In a post to Instagram, she wrote: "First day with @formulawomanracing," along with several snaps of her standing next to a racing car. Fans were quick to congratulate her on her new venture by taking to the comments. One person wrote: "Congratulations on your new job!! Please keep us updated when it's on TV. You're looking amazing," while another added: "Top Gear next."

The post comes after rumours that the star has left the Channel 4 home improvement show.

