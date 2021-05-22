Dan Walker fights back tears as he says goodbye to Football Focus after 12 years The TV star left visibly emotional as he presented his last-ever episode of the BBC show

After more than a decade on the show, beloved BBC presenter Dan Walker has presented his final episode of Football Focus.

As the sports show came to a close on Saturday afternoon, the 44-year-old - who confirmed his departure in April - was left emotional as he said his goodbyes to both colleagues and viewers.

He began: "This show has been so important to me. I've worked on Focus actually nearly half my life. I've presented it for more than a quarter of it and there's so much about it I will miss."

However, it all became too much for the presenter! The TV star choked up as he revealed how much the show has meant to him: "My Saturdays I don't think will ever be the same. you know, Focus has provided the rhythm to my week for well over a decade."

Taking to Twitter after the episode ended, he tweeted: "Just about held it together," however the same couldn't be said for viewers at home who were reduced to tears by Dan's emotional speech.

Dan has been a presenter on the BBC show for over a decade

As one fan wrote: "I didn't want to cry today but then Football Focus started showing memories of @mrdanwalker on the show." Another said: "The last 2mins where you said your goodbyes gave me a lump in my throat. Best wishes on whatever comes next," and third commented: "Choked up watching your final #FootballFocus."

It was announced on last weekend's show that former Arsenal striker and Strictly star Alex Scott will be taking over Dan's role on the sports show when it returns in August for the new season.

Later, Alex took to Twitter to confirm the exciting news with a video message to fans. The 36-year-old said she was "excited and honoured" to be the show's first permanent female host in its 47-year history, adding: "It is not lost on me, one bit, because I know how iconic the show is and what big deal it is."

She went on to thank departing host Dan, saying that she will be "forever grateful" for all his guidance and support over the years.

