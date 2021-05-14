A Place in the sun star Danni Menzies opens up about depression battle The star used NLP therapy to help her during a difficult time

A Place in the Sun star Danni Menzies has previously spoken candidly about her struggle with depression, explaining that it came about following the death from someone from her childhood, as well as a nasty accident that left her badly hurt.

Speaking to The Scottish Sun about the difficult time in her life back in 2018, she explained: "I had an accident and someone from my childhood passed away, I think the trauma of both those things had a knock-on effect.

WATCH: Danni Menzies shares sneak peek of show

"When I was studying at uni I bounced my face into a metal stage from a bucking bronco — I was sober at the time so it really was pretty bad. You could see the bone on my nose in two places and my eyes swelled up quite a lot, it was quite nasty."

The TV personality continued: "It was a long process to get over but eventually I tried NLP therapy which really helped me. When I did that I felt like I came out the other side of things."

The fan favourite TV presenter has been brightening our days on the popular property show, and recently opened up about rescuing a puppy while filming A Place in the Sun.

Danni chatted about how NLP therapy helped her

Danni said: "We were driving in the mountains of Spain when I saw this little thing at the side of the road. It was a puppy, she was half-dead... We found this lovely animal charity and a nice couple to adopt her."

The star is a dog lover, and previously told The Sunday Post: "I am not 100% on having kids, but I am 100% on having lots of dogs and probably a rescue donkey as well – basically anything that needs a home."

