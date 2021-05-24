Call the Midwife's Helen George makes rare comment about nurse Trixie's future on show The actress plays nurse Trixie in the BBC drama

Helen George has broken her silence over the rumours that her character, nurse Trixie Franklin, could be leaving Call the Midwife at the end of series ten. Addressing the matter, the actress told Daily Mail's You Magazine: "An exit for Trixie? That's interesting. How can I answer that?"

The star has played the glamourous midwife since the show's start, which first launched in 2012. And fans will be pleased to know, that nurse Trixie will be back for the next instalment.

"We're filming series 11 at the moment," confirmed Helen. "So I'm back. And I obviously won't say if any other characters are back, but possibly they are…"

Asked about her character's love life, the actress replied: "People always say, 'When is she going to find someone?' But I like the medical storylines and the confidence she's finding in herself. If love comes along as well, fantastic.

"I just hope that as long as I'm on Call the Midwife I am able to exist in both worlds and don’t just become a wife or a mother or something. There's room for women in the show to be able to do it all."

During her time on the show, the 36-year-old Birmingham-born beauty has found love with her former co-star Jack Ashton, with whom she welcomed her daughter Wren in September 2017.

When quizzed about Call the Midwife's success, Helen recently told Radio Times: "There's nothing else like it. It's in its own little bubble." She added: "Does it get the accolade of other shows? No, it doesn't. But that's OK. It's a quiet hero."

