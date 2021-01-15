Call the Midwife fans are in for a treat! BBC show bosses have teased its upcoming tenth series involving nurse Trixie Franklin, who is played by Helen George.

Alongside their first behind-the-scenes picture of the popular nurse, producers said: "The divine Ms Franklin - @helenrgeorge brings a decade of beauty, wit and growth to one of UK TV’s most iconic female characters."

MORE: Helen George and boyfriend Jack Ashton celebrate major new milestone

Loading the player...

WATCH: Call the Midwife's Christmas teaser is so magical

Although the BBC are still to confirm an official date when the period drama will return, the team have paid a heartfelt tribute to Helen, who as starred as Trixie since the first-ever episode of when the series first aired back in 2012.

READ: Helen George clarifies Call the Midwife character's romantic storyline

SEE: Helen George blows fans away with glamorous sixties transformation

"Helen, and her peerless portrayal of Trixie from series one, has been an essential part of the glue that binds our community of Nonnatus House," the caption continued. "Her glamour, humour and grace are well known. But what has really defined who we are as a drama is Helen's brilliant endowment of Trixie with immense quiet steel, matched with a heartbreaking vulnerability.

"Through a decade of tumultuous social change in the lives of Britain’s women, Trixie has navigated all of those opportunities, conflicts and challenges for us. Playful but professional, loving but lonely, disciplined but addicted – she is far, far more than is first seen on the surface. So much of this is down to Helen's quiet intelligence in her approach to the part, and her love for teasing out those harder edges to our stories."

Call the Midwife shared this snap of Trixie Franklin

On what viewers will expect to see from Trixie, the statement said: "In the Christmas Special, we laughed along with Trixie's hapless pursuit of love – but were also moved by her inner sadness. She is a brilliant medical professional in a world where opportunities for women are still too few – and she is a woman who can never quite seem to find the love that would anchor her to the life she loves.

"I think we would all like to see her find a greater fulfilment, but wonder if she is destined never to know it… Call the Midwife returns with a new tenth series in 2021 xx."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.