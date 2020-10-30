Helen George blows fans away with glamorous sixties transformation The actress stars as Trixie in Call the Midwife

Helen George has shared a remarkable close-up photo on Instagram, and it's simply stunning! Posing inside her trailer on the set of Call the Midwife, the actress looked flawless in her 1960s-inspired get-up.

"Tea cosy chic," she simply wrote alongside the image, which showed her dressed in her character Trixie Franklin. She wore a vibrant orange and yellow coloured pillbox hat, teamed with a coordinated outfit which boasted flamboyant retro prints.

Her makeup was equally beautiful thanks to her dramatic winged eyeliner and pale pink lipstick as well as a hint of blush on the cheekbones.

Fans rushed to applaud her vintage style, with one writing: "That outfit was a LOOK." Another remarked: "Haha! Love it! So 60s. Pretty sure my mom wore that outfit or something similar."

Over the past two months, Helen has been busy filming the latest series of Call the Midwife, in which she plays nurse Trixie. She returned to work on the hit BBC series once lockdown restrictions were lifted back in July.

Filming for series ten of Call the Midwife, and the Christmas special, had to be postponed for five months as a result of coronavirus. It has since been revealed that the festive 90-minute episode will air on Christmas Day, while the new series will hit screens in early 2021.

Helen shared this snap from her trailer

Helen, 36, has appeared in every series of the popular BBC period drama, which made its debut in 2012. During a recent chat with Weekend Magazine, the TV star confessed she was "nervous" about signing up to the show since so many famed actors were lined up too.

"I was terrified and excited in equal measure," she shared. "It was hard for me because from the start Trixie was an overly confident character, the leader in any conversation, the driver.

"She had to come across as the most in-control character, even though, in reality, she was probably the least in control."

