Strictly star reveals real reason they didn't get partner in 2020 series 

Strictly Come Dancing star Nadiya Bychkova has opened up about the real reason that she didn't receive a partner in the 2020 version of the show, and denied it was because of her "flirting".

Chatting to The Sun, the dancing pro opened up about the decision process behind the couples in last year's series, explaining: "Last year was a very different experience because I didn't have a partner. It was difficult. The reason I was given was that the run was much shorter and there weren't as many celebrities.

"I saw the rumours that I wasn't given a partner because of my flirting. But the thing is, I really haven't done anything wrong. After so many years on the show, I think everyone should be able to see that the Strictly curse hasn't hit me or my dance partners. So why should I change anything when I haven't done anything?"

Another dancer that didn't receive a partner in the 2020 show is Neil Jones, who previously opened up about the situation. Speaking on Kevin Clifton's podcast, he said: "You'll get articles where they say, 'Neil's angry he doesn't get a part on Strictly,' or something like this and I'm not angry at all. I'm actually feeling kind of lucky to have a job.

Nadiya opened up about the show

"Also, you know what? The pros are great. If there are not as many celebs, there will be pros without partners. So it's fine. We're part of the show and we're having fun."

Due to the pandemic, the series was given a considerably shorter run in 2020, lasting for only eight weeks.

