Strictly's It Takes Two star Ian Waite announces shock exit following Zoe Ball's departure

Ian Waite has announced he will no longer take part in Strictly's sister show It Takes Two after ten years.

Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, the former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, who competed on the show from 2004 to 2010, told fans: "Wow! What an incredible journey. It is with great sadness but also a lot of pride that after ten years presenting Waites Warm-Up on #ItTakesTwo the sister show to @bbcstrictly I will be putting away my wand to focus on my dance fitness brand Fitsteps and also my up-and-coming tour with Vincent Simone The Ballroom Boys.

"I want to thank all the amazing crew, makeup artists, directors, producers, who made it so enjoyable to come into work. I feel so grateful to have been given the opportunity to work with Strictly since the first year in 2004 and I will continue to support all my supremely talented fellow pro dancers, judges, celebs and look forward to their performances in 2021."

Paying tribute to Zoe Ball, who was his celebrity dance partner on the show back in 2005 and who presented the hit BBC2 show for the past ten years, he said: "This journey would not have been possible without the one and only Zoe Ball who has been the most loyal, loving, caring friend one could wish to have. I will miss you the most but know that we will still see each other a lot in the future. Lastly thank you to all our wonderful ITT fans you are the best!"

Ian shared several pictures of him and Zoe Ball

Ian's Strictly friends were quick to react, with Katya Jones commenting: "Ian!!!!!!! We are going to miss you so much!!!!!! wishing you a great success with everything else, but Waite's warm-up won't be the same."

Faye Tozer added: "Oh no! I shall really miss watching you on ITT! Huge love and joy on your next endeavours!" Camilla Dallerup remarked: "What a magical journey, loved watching you and Zoe always! Love u."