Motsi Mabuse gives rare glimpse of two-year-old daughter in adorable video The Strictly Come Dancing star is a devoted mum

Motsi Mabuse shared the sweetest clip from her home life with fans on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Strictly judge shared a series of short videos which showed her playing with her two-year-old daughter.

MORE: Oti Mabuse candidly admits she didn't speak to sister Motsi for three months

Although the little girl's face couldn't be seen, she was clearly having fun as she chatted to her mum and moved around her toys, which included some plastic horses and Peppa Pig and her family.

She waved her arms around as she talked and Motsi seemed equally engaged in their cute conversation.

Motsi began the conversation by saying: "We have all the horseys."

"And they're happy together," said her daughter, whose name has never been publicly revealed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Motsi Mabuse gives rare glimpse of daughter in adorable video

"They're happy, they like to be together, there's three of them," her mum agreed.

SEE: Motsi Mabuse looks radiant in leg-baring yellow dress – fans react

MORE: Motsi Mabuse supported by fans after revealing heartbreaking rejection

"But I like the baby horsey," her little girl said. "And I like the daddy, and I like the mommy."

Motsi keeps her daughter's name and face from social media

"You like everyone, you're so friendly," Motsi replied.

Her little girl then put her toys onto a toy bus at the other side of the table before hilariously informing daddy pig that he was "too big" to get on the bus.

Her mum held back her laughter and pretended to be shocked, saying: "What?!"

While the former pro dancer keeps many of the details of her daughter's life private, she has previously spoken about the little girl's personality.

The Strictly star is a proud mum

"So excited every day to just spend the time with my daughter," she wrote on her Instagram Stories back in January.

"She is funny, cute, intelligent and keeps me busy the whole time!! We have so much fun together and I try so hard sometimes lol. But still, first-time mum, learning by doing #gratitudeattitude daily exercise!"

Motsi shares the tiny tot with her husband of three years, Evgenij Voznyuk, with whom she owns a dance studio in Germany.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.