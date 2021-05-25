Celebrity Gogglebox reveals new faces joining show – and fans are thrilled Viewers can't wait to see the Channel 4 show return

Gogglebox might be over until later in the year, but it's not all bad news because there's a brand new series of the celebrity version on its way – and there are some very famous new faces joining the line-up.

The Channel 4 show recently announced which stars would be appearing, including Celebrity Gogglebox favourites like Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Aléshé and Denise Van Outen with her partner, Eddie Boxshall.

But viewers were equally excited to hear the new names. Spice Girls star Melanie C will be appearing alongside her brother, Paul, while broadcaster Clare Balding will also star in the new series with her wife, Alice.

Also joining is 2020 Strictly Come Dancing star and BBC Radio One DJ Clara Amfo, who will be giving her thoughts on the week's TV with her brother, Andy.

Another TV favourite, Lorraine Kelly, will be making her debut, joined by her daughter, Rosie. Meanwhile, former premiership footballers Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher have signed up, too.

Radio One DJ Clara Amfo is joining the show

Taking to social media, many have expressed their excitement at the new faces joining the beloved show. One person wrote: "Oh my I've never watched the programme but going to have to watch it now if [Mel C] and her bro are going to be on it!" Another replied to Clara Amfo's announcement on Twitter, writing: "Cannot wait, Clara! Xxx."

A third was particularly pleased to see Mo and Babatunde back on the show, tweeting: "Ahhh love this duo!! Me and my husband are in stitches with [their] one-liners, can't wait."

Lorraine Kelly and her daughter Rosie are joining

The regular version of Gogglebox came to an end recently, but before the show wrapped, many die-hard fans were left concerned that two favourites, Mica and Marcus, could be leaving.

The pair shared an image to their Instagram recently stating they had finished filming, leaving many to wonder if they were waving goodbye to the show.

However, fear not, as Marcus was quick to assure fans that they're not leaving – but had simply finished filming for the current series. "No not leaving just finished this series," he confirmed to his followers.

