This is why Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford won't be on This Morning next week The TV couple usually present for the holidays

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford will not be on This Morning next week to present during half-term week.

The TV couple, who previously filled in for regular presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby every Friday and during school holidays, were last on the show for the Easter holidays, however they will not join the ITV morning programme for the half-term break. Instead, Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary will appear as hosts.

MORE: Ruth Langsford shares emotional video with mum Joan for heartwarming reason

Fans have been sad to learn that the couple won't be appearing and were left confused by their absence. One person said on Twitter: "No Eamonn and Ruth next week, that's unusual they always do the holidays. #ThisMorning."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford divides fans with new hair look

Another wrote: "We want Eamonn and Ruth next week, they usually do the holidays, hope they are okay #ThisMorning." A third was also gutted, writing: "Why aren't Eamonn and Ruth doing the holidays? Thought that's what they did? #ThisMorning."

However, ITV have confirmed to HELLO! that Alison and Dermot were always due to present next week and that "Eamonn and Ruth will be presenting over the summer." We look forward to seeing them then!

Alison and Dermot recently opened up about their time on This Morning as they approach six months of hosting together. Dermot, who has been a part of the This Morning family for a number of years, admitted he was in awe of the predecessors before joining the show.

MORE: Ruth Langsford amazes fans with update to fitness journey

MORE: Eamonn Holmes delights fans with must-see family photo

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary will present next week

"It's quite humbling really because when I was just guest hosting it kind of felt like the naughty kids had taken over the common room," he told ITV. "Don't get me wrong, This Morning is a really, really hard show to present, you've got to be on point and there are so many things you need to do and to be across.

"I am in awe of Holly, Phil, Ruth and Eamonn for doing it as long as they have. Of course it gets easier the more you do it, like any job, but I definitely feel a responsibility because it's such a well-loved and cherished show, from both the people that work on it and the people that watch it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.