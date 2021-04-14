Tom Holland fully resembles Spider-Man in incredible gymnastic display The star has played the web-slinger since 2016

Tom Holland has been playing Marvel's Spider-Man since 2016 and in a new Instagram post he fully resembled the famous superhero as he displayed some impressive gymnastics skills.

In a series of black-and-white shots, the Spider-Man: Homecoming star was performing a handstand on a pool ladder.

The actor was positioned bolt upright, using the ladder to balance himself in the air.

But the gymnastics display didn't go fully to plan as a follow-up shot showed Tom emerging from the pool soaking wet!

"Before and after," the Billy Elliott the Musical star wrote.

Fans were in disbelief with the impressive showcase, and one wrote: "I DONT EVEN HAVE WORDS I-."

The star resembled his superhero counterpart

Another joked: "Did you fall? If so can we please have a video," while one asked: "How are you allowed to be so cute and sexy at the same time??"

A different fan lamented at their lack of gymnastic ability, as they said: "And I can't even do a handstand against a wall."

Tom's latest film, Chaos Walking, released earlier this year and he starred opposite Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley.

It had a tumultuous release and was delayed numerous times. In one instance, the movie's Twitter account wrote: "We know how important this movie is to a lot of you, so we wanted to make sure we gave you the best and safest viewing experience by pushing the date a little longer.

"We know you've all been patient, but it will be worth it."

The actor has played Spider-Man since 2016

The film also has an impressive supporting cast which includes Mads Mikkelsen, Nick Jonas, David Oyelowo and Kurt Sutter.

In an interview with Den of Geek, Tom defended the film's delays, saying: "It was a labor of love, and we all worked really hard. "It was a constant uphill climb. It was a really hard film and hard story to tell."

He added that he was "excited to see" the film once it released and recalled that he "had an amazing time making it."

