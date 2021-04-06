Viewers spot major moment in Tom Hiddleston's new show Loki 

Fans have been abuzz with chat about the new trailer for the upcoming show based on Tom Hiddleston's hit Marvel character, Loki, but did you spot one very important moment in the new trailer?

MORE: Sebastian Stan reveals only way he'd accept the role of young Luke Skywalker in Star Wars

Eagle-eyed viewers were quick to point out that it looks like Natasha Romanoff, AKA Black Widow, is in the trailer - and appears to be speaking to Loki. Since the new series is based in an alternate timeline from the events of Avengers Endgame, it could certainly make sense to the plot if Natasha was to make an appearance!

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Loki trailer is here and it looks epic

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Is that Black Widow I spy in the #Loki trailer?!" Another added: "Could it be? The #Loki series will air its next-to-last episode on the day #BlackWidow hits theatres on July 9."

However, others were less certain, with one writing: "As much I'd love for Natasha would get a visit on Vormir to say all the things she hasn't said and get some post-jump closure, this is not #BlackWidow in the #Loki trailer."

MORE: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: everything we know about Disney+ show

MORE: 24 shows to get excited about in 2021

Are you looking forward to the new series? The official synopsis reads: "Watch Loki – the imperious God of Mischief – who, after absconding with the Tesseract, is a fish-out-of-water when he lands in a world of trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority)."

Owen Wilson will also star in the new show

Chatting about the upcoming show, Visual effects supervisor Brad Parker told Comic Book Movie: "It is a crazy journey! That’s another project that will defy expectations in a lot of ways. It’s been so much fun. It’s been on my hit list to work on a Marvel project, and Loki is just such a great one. It’s so cool, and there are so many amazing things that are going to happen in every episode."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.