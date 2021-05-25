Emily in Paris announces three cast members to join season two - including a new love interest! Get ready to say bonjour to these new faces!

Oh là là! Emily in Paris is set to welcome a trio of new faces when it returns later this year for season two.

TVLine reports that Katy Keene and Scream Queens star Lucien Laviscount will join the cast as a major new love interest for Lily Collins' character in the upcoming second season of the Netflix comedy-drama.

It's believed that the 28-year-old British actor will play a fellow non-French speaking expat named Alfie. Described as a "sarcastic and charming cynic", he refuses to speak French or immerse himself in the country's culture, making for an antagonistic relationship with Emily. However, as the season progresses, the pair end up growing close.

Also set to join the cast of the second season are Tony-nominated playwright and actor Jeremy O. Harris and French television star Arnaud Binard.

Jeremy will play Gregory Elliot Dupree, a former protégé turned rival of the eccentric fashion designer Pierre Cadault, who viewers met in season one (he was the one that dubbed Emily 'ringarde', remember?).

British actor Lucien Laviscount will play Emily's new love interest

Arnaud, meanwhile, will play a Saint Tropez nightclub owner named Laurent G, who Emily and her friends meet while enjoying some time away from Paris. However, when Laurent agrees to promote one of Emily's brands at Savoir, she learns of his surprising connection to her bosses.

It's also been reported that viewers will be seeing a lot more William Abadie — who appeared in the first season as Emily's client, Antoine Lambert — as he has been promoted to a series regular.

It's not known when viewers can expect season two of the hugely popular show to land on Netflix. Filming is currently underway, and if all goes well, it could arrive on the streaming service in October 2021 - exactly a year after season one debuted.

