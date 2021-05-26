9 brand new shows and films coming to Netflix in June We can't wait for some of these!

Hopefully the never-ending rainy weather will have improved in time to enjoy summer in June - and even though we'll be enjoying the sunshine and making the most of the lifting of lockdown restrictions, we need something to watch in the weeks leading up to the return of Love Island, right?! Check out all of the brand new TV shows and films coming to Netflix, from Kevin Hart comedies to sweet rom-coms!

MORE: 69 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix this week

Carnaval - 2 June

After discovering a video of her boyfriend cheating on her - which then goes viral - influencer Nina gets over the traumatic breakup by using her contacts to get into a Carnival like no other in Salvador with her three BFFs.

Dancing Queens - 3 June

The story follows Dylan Pettersson, a young woman with big dancing aspirations who becomes a cleaner at the struggling drag club Queens. She desperately wants to be a part of the show, but she's a girl - and it's a drag show. However, where there's a will, there’s a way...

Sweet Tooth - 4 June

The synopsis for this DC Comic adaptation reads: "Ten years ago 'The Great Crumble' wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal.

MORE: 20 Netflix shows to watch if you love fashion: From Bridgerton to Emily in Paris & Selling Sunset

MORE: The most beautiful Emily in Paris filming locations revealed

"Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd. Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers— about Gus' origins, Jepperd's past, and the true meaning of home."

Awake - 9 June

Starring Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez, this dystopian drama follows the aftermath of a global event that wipes out all electronics and takes away humankind’s ability to sleep, causing chaos to quickly consume the world. Only Jill, an ex-soldier with a troubled past, may hold the key to a cure in the form of her own daughter. The question is, can Jill safely deliver her daughter and save the world before she herself loses her mind.

Lupin season two - 11 June

Ready for round two? The synopsis to this hugely popular series reads: "This isn’t a game anymore. Assane's quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini has torn his family to pieces. With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix's official trailer for Lupin part two

Black Summer - 17 June

Winter is coming in his chilly zombie apocalypse film, as frantic scavengers and violent militias battle the dead and desperate. Eeek!

Katla - 17 June

If you love a moody Icelandic noir, this is definitely one for you. In Iceland, after the subglacial volcano Katla has been erupting constantly for a whole year, Gríma is still looking for her missing sister who disappeared the day the eruption started. As her hope of ever finding her body is fading, the residents of the surrounding area start to have visits from unexpected guests. There might be something hidden under the glacier no one could ever have foreseen.

Fatherhood - 18 June

Do you love Kevin Hart? In this upcoming true story film, the Jumanji star plays a widower taking on one of the toughest jobs in the world: fatherhood.

Good on Paper - 23 June

This sweet romcom follows Andrea Singer a stand-up comic who is focused on her career until she meets Dennis, a quirky nerd with disarming charm who coaxes her into letting her guard down. Her best friend Margot isn’t convinced he’s all he seems and she urges Andrea to embark on a wild goose chase to uncover who Dennis really is.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.